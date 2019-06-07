comscore Moto Z2 Force Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 security patch now rolling out | BGR India
Moto Z2 Force Android 9 Pie update with May 2019 security patch now rolling out

The Moto Z2 Force Android 9 Pie update is rolling out as an OTA, and it also brings May 2019 Android security patch.

  Published: June 7, 2019 10:36 AM IST
The Moto Z2 Force is nearly a two-year-old device. The Lenovo-owned company has now reportedly released the latest Android 9 Pie update for the same device. The latest update also brings the May 2019 Android security patch. Also, the build number is PPx29.159-10. But, the latest Android 9 Pie update is for those Moto Z2 Force owners who are based in Brazil.

“It looks like the OTA has only been sent out to some users in Brazil. Motorola is using a gradual rollout method, starting with one of its largest user bases in Brazil”, XDA stated. The company is soon expected to roll out the same update for the other markets as well. To recall, the smartphone was originally launched in the year 2017, but the device made its debut in India back in February 2018.

As for the specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch P-OLED ShatterShield display with QHD (1440×2560 pixels) resolution. The company also offered a 4-year warranty against screen shattering and cracking. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood. The chipset is accompanied by Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The internal storage is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The handset was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The smartphone packs a dual camera setup at the back and a single on the front. The rear camera setup includes two 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor, paired with 1 Bayer and 1 Clear lens of f/2.0 apertures. The phone’s camera app also includes features like Zero Shutter Lag, PDAF, Laser Autofocus, and dual-LED flash.

For selfies and video calling, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It is assisted by a flash module. On the connectivity front, the device has 4G VoLTE, dual-band (2.4GHz, 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0. A fingerprint sensor has been planted onto the phone’s home button on the front. With a 2,730mAh battery, there is 15W TurboPower charger that is claimed to provide fast charging. The Moto smartphone also offers water repellent nano-coating.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 10:36 AM IST

