Moto Z2 Play devices start getting Android 9 Pie update

Lenovo is finally rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for its Moto Z2 Play devices in the market. This update comes about a month after Google rolled out its latest Android 10 update. Taking a look at 9 Pie update, this comes about one year and almost two months after the official roll-out. However, such a delay in software updates is not surprising for Android users. Though, it is surprising that this is report focuses on a Motorola device. Peeping in the past, it is worth noting that Motorola long help a place that HMD Global holds regarding updates.

Moto Z2 Play Android 9 Pie update details

But, taking a look at the recent record of update roll-outs, it is evident that things have changed. Regardless, let’s focus on the Android 9 Pie update for the Moto Z2 Play a late update is better than no update. According to a report by XDA Developers, the device initially launched with Android 7 Nougat back in 2017. This makes Android 9 Pie the second major operating system upgrade for the device since launch.

Talking about the features, the device brings all the Android 9 Pie features that we have seen in other devices. In fact, a number of Motorola devices already feature Android 9 Pie including the Moto G7, and Motorola One lineup. The report highlighted that the update is currently rolling out in Brazil in a phased manner. This means that the update will reach a very small number of people on the first day. Motorola did not reveal the exact timeline for the roll-out of the update. But, it is likely to reach Moto Z2 Play users in India in the coming weeks.

Specifications

Features Motorola Moto Z2 Play Price 27999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa Core 2.2 GHz Processor OS Android 8 Oreo Display Super AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels) Internal Memory 64 GB, 4 GB RAM Rear Camera 12 MP with 1.4um sensor, f/ 1.7 aperture, dual autofocus pixel camera Front Camera 5 MP with wide view lens, f/ 2.2 aperture, dual-LED color correlated temperature (CCT) flash Battery 3000 mAh battery

