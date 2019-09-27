Moto Z2 Play devices start getting Android 9 Pie update

Lenovo is finally rolling out the Android 9 Pie update for its Moto Z2 Play devices in the market. This update comes about a month after Google rolled out its latest Android 10 update. Taking a look at 9 Pie update, this comes about one year and almost two months after the official roll-out. However, such a delay in software updates is not surprising for Android users. Though, it is surprising that this is report focuses on a Motorola device. Peeping in the past, it is worth noting that Motorola long help a place that HMD Global holds regarding updates.
Moto Z2 Play Android 9 Pie update details
But, taking a look at the recent record of update roll-outs, it is evident that things have changed. Regardless, let’s focus on the Android 9 Pie update for the Moto Z2 Play a late update is better than no update. According to a report by XDA Developers, the device initially launched with Android 7 Nougat back in 2017. This makes Android 9 Pie the second major operating system upgrade for the device since launch.
Talking about the features, the device brings all the Android 9 Pie features that we have seen in other devices. In fact, a number of Motorola devices already feature Android 9 Pie including the Moto G7, and Motorola One lineup. The report highlighted that the update is currently rolling out in Brazil in a phased manner. This means that the update will reach a very small number of people on the first day. Motorola did not reveal the exact timeline for the roll-out of the update. But, it is likely to reach Moto Z2 Play users in India in the coming weeks.
Specifications
|Features
|Motorola Moto Z2 Play
|Price
|27999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 Octa Core 2.2 GHz Processor
|OS
|Android 8 Oreo
|Display
|Super AMOLED display-5.5 inches-full HD (1920*1080 pixels)
|Internal Memory
|64 GB, 4 GB RAM
|Rear Camera
|12 MP with 1.4um sensor, f/ 1.7 aperture, dual autofocus pixel camera
|Front Camera
|5 MP with wide view lens, f/ 2.2 aperture, dual-LED color correlated temperature (CCT) flash
|Battery
|3000 mAh battery
