Moto Z3 Play starts receiving January 2020 security patch

The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, Motorola, is rolling out a new software update for the Moto Z3 Play smartphone globally. The latest update brings the month-old January 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, besides, does not mention any newly added features.

The latest Moto Z3 Play update bumps up the software build version to PPWS29.131-27-1-18 with a firmware size of about 2.1GB. The new update is based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device, GetDroidTips reports. The smartphone is likely to get the latest Android 10 OS update soon, as the smartphone has received just one major OS upgrade in the past.

According to Google‘s Android Bulletin website, the January 2020 security patch primarily fixes a local malicious application in the device. This flaw could have allowed the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process, so it could take a while before reaching all Moto Z3 Play units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Moto Z3 Play features, specifications

Moto Z3 Play smartphone flaunts a 6.01-inch Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Moto Z3 Play has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and Adreno 509 GPU. It packs a 3,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

