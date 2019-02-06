comscore
Moto Z4 Play to come with 48-megapixel primary camera, in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Motorola's flagship Z4 line-up of modular smartphones is expected to launch sometime this year.

  Published: February 6, 2019 10:03 AM IST
They may not have been as popular as some of the other top-tier smartphones, but Motorola’s flagship Z-series devices can definitely be considered among the most innovative mobile phones out there, all thanks to diverse array of functionality-enhancing ‘Moto Mods’ that they support. Ever since its debut in 2016, Moto Z line-up has seen three generations of devices so far. Now, all eyes are on this year’s Z4 series of modular smartphones. And while the rumor mill has been pretty quiet over the past few months (except for the recently-leaked renders), it seems we finally have some information regarding Motorola’s new flagship line-up.

Citing an anonymous but reliable source, 91Mobiles has outed some of the alleged specs of Moto Z4 Play. According to the report, the Z4 Play will have a 6.22-inch display with a U-shaped notch, similar to the one on the Essential Phone. The smartphone has also been tipped to come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, so it’s quite likely that the display will be an AMOLED panel. Delivering power to Moto Z4 Play will be a Qualcomm chipset with the model name – SM6150 – and it’s expected to be the Snapdragon 675. The SoC will be paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. Out of the box, the Z4 Play is expected to run near-stock Android Pie, with a 3,600mAh battery keeping things going.

Watch: Moto Z2 Force Review

That’s not all. If 91Mobiles is to be believed, Moto Z4 Play will have a primary camera system (most likely dual-lens) with a 48-megapixel lens. If true, the Z4 Play will be the third smartphone (after Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Honor’s View20) to have a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. And of course, Moto Z4 Play will fully support all snap-on ‘Moto Mods’ using the familiar array of magnetic connectors on its rear panel.

