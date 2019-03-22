Moto Z4 press renders, specifications leaked; rumored to launch later this year

With so many rumors surfacing online, it is no longer a surprise that Motorola is currently working on flagship Z4 line-up of modular smartphones. While we’ve already come across leaked images and specifications of Moto Z4 Play previously, 91Mobiles has now shared alleged press renders of the flagship Moto Z4 smartphone.

The leaked press render showcases the Moto Z4 smartphone from both front and back, and it looks almost similar to the previously leaked Moto Z4 Play. The design looks familiar to other Moto devices. Up front, the Moto Z4 is seen flaunting a tall edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop style notch. The speaker grille and the SIM card tray are placed on top, whereas the USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm audio socket are placed at the bottom. The power button and the volume rocker, on the other hand, are placed on the right.

One of the highlights of the Moto Z-series is the modular capabilities allowing you to connect a range of Moto Mods. The Moto Z4 renders show off the 16-pin pogo Moto Mods connector, and there are chances that it could be compatible with the 5G Mod. A fingerprint sensor isn’t visible on the device, which suggests it could have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is likely to run Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

From the renders, it isn’t clear if the back is made from metal or glass. However, the back does show a camera bump, and a single lens rear-camera with a dual LED flash. On the software front, the smartphone is likely to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. Other details aren’t available as yet, but we expect to know more as launch draws closer.