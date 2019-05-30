comscore
  • Moto Z4 with Snapdragon 675 SoC spotted on Geekbench
Moto Z4 with Snapdragon 675 SoC spotted on Geekbench

The Geekbench listing suggests that the Moto Z4 will pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which is also powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 5:12 PM IST
Image Credit: 91Mobiles

Just recently, a hands-on video of the Moto Z4 smartphone surfaced online ahead of the official launch. Now, the same smartphone has made an appearance on the Geekbench. The listing suggests that the Moto Z4 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset clocked at 1.71GHz, which is also powering the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70.

The chipset will be backed by 4GB RAM. The Moto Z4 is said to ships with the latest Android Pie operating system. As per the listing, the Moto Z4 has scored 2,346 and 6,248 points on the Geekbench 4’s single-core and multi-core tests. These scores are in-line with Snapdragon 675-powered phones. The Motorola Moto Z4’s listing was reportedly first spotted by tipster Venkatesh Babu.G (via GSMArena).

Besides, previous leaks and rumors claimed that the upcoming Moto Z4 smartphone will be built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC. It will be accompanied by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If rumors are to be believed, the Moto Z4 will be equipped with a tall 6.4-inch OLED display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The panel will reportedly operate at full-HD+ resolution. The device might also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and ditch the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In the photography department, the Moto Z4 smartphone is said to come two cameras at the back. The setup could include a 48-megapixel rear camera, which would rely on pixel binning to take photos at the 12-megapixel resolution. On the front of the Moto Z4 could be a 25-megapixel camera for capturing selfies and videos.

As for the battery, the mid-range device is expected to come equipped with a small 3,600mAh battery. At the moment, it is whether the device will offer support for fast charging tech. Besides, a recently leaked render showed that Moto Z4 will feature a waterdrop-style notched display with thick bezels at the top and bottom. The Moto Z4 might also come with a splash-resistant body. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at $399 (approximately Rs 27,500). Additionally, it will reportedly be accompanied by Moto Z4 Force with triple rear cameras and a retail price of $650 (approximately Rs 45,000).

  • Published Date: May 30, 2019 5:12 PM IST

