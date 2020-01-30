comscore Moto Z5 with 5,000mAh battery could launch soon | BGR India
Moto Z5 with a beefy 5,000mAh battery could be Motorola’s next smartphone

The upcoming Moto Z5 could be launched at MWC or at a special event later. Other details are scarce at the moment.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 11:29 AM IST
motorola-moto-g8-plus-2

Lenovo-owned Motorola is reportedly gearing up to launch at least four new smartphones at MWC 2020 in Barcelona next month. The company is hosting a special event on February 23, which is where it is expected to launch the new phones. And now, yet another smartphone, reportedly Moto Z5, has been spotted online.

Moto Z5 leaked details

The Moto Z5 with a beefy 5,000mAh battery has been spotted in the FCC database listing (via GSMArena). It bears model number XT2055-1. Sadly, no other details about the smartphone are known at the moment. Also, rumors hint that the Motorola smartphone may not actually launch at MWC, rather, the company will hold a special unveiling event for the same.

Other Moto phones expected at MWC 2020

For now, reports hint at Moto G8, Moto G8 Play, Moto Edge+ devices incoming. Recently, a render of an unknown Moto smartphone with a stylus was also spotted online. It isn’t known as of now if the new device is the very Motorola Edge+ phone the leaker mentioned earlier. It could be possible that both devices are completely different smartphones altogether.

The inclusion of a stylus is a surprise. Apart from that, the phone renders display thin side bezels, a slightly thick chin and a punch-hole camera in the top left corner. Motorola has been rigid with new designs and additional parts since the beginning of the G series years ago. Well, except for the modular Moto Z smartphones. The next big bump we saw in design was with the Moto Razr 2019.

While the launch date and other details are scarce at the moment, we will have to wait and see until more information on the phone surface. And with the rumoured launch just weeks away, we expect more leaks to pour in.

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 11:29 AM IST

