Motorola 2021 flagship could get an all-curvy design

Motorola has been in the news with regards to its upcoming Snapdragon 888-equipped flagship phone. Earlier this week, a Motorola executive teased the packaging box of the device that itself appears to be a revival of the Moto X lineup from the yesteryears. Speculations suggest it could be a successor to the Edge+ that launched in India earlier this year. To fan that rumors, few renders of a Motorola device surfaced on the Chinese web, showcasing an equally outrageous design.

The report comes from CNMO (spotted via Gadgest360), sharing a few renders of upcoming Motorola devices. The device shown in the renders has curved edges on the sides as well as the top and bottom. There's a small punch-hole cutout on the top for housing the selfie camera while the rear of the device has a large rectangular module for holding the four cameras. There's also a USB-C port present towards the bottom.

Is this the Motorola Edge 2 Plus?

The Motorola Edge+ from 2020 was the company’s re-entry into the conventional premium smartphone space. It spawned with the Snapdragon 865 chipset as well as other 2020 flagship elements like a 108-megapixel camera, a 90Hz curved edge display, a big 5000mAh battery, and a stock Android interface. The phone still sells at a price of Rs 64,999 in India on Flipkart.

Based on the renders, it seems that Motorola is working on the Edge 2 Plus now. The Edge 2 Plus could follow the trend set by most 2021 flagship Android phones of having a display that curves on all sides. Motorola may use the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as others and could pair it with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It could also get the new 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung for its main camera.

While the successor to the Edge 2 Plus is still at a nascent stage, there are rumors of another Motorola device doing rounds on the internet. Evan Blass shared a photo of a Motorola device with a flat display having slim bezels and a pill-shaped cutout for the front cameras. This was suggested to be the Motorola Nio device, which is expected to be Motorola’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Xiaomi Mi 10T. Leaks suggested the phone will launch with a Snapdragon 865 chip but could much lesser than the competition.