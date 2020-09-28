After smart TVs and home audio range, Motorola is now all set to launch its range of smart refrigerators in India. The company will continue the partnership with Flipkart for this new lineup of products, BGR India learnt from industry sources. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 to feature 64-megapixel triple camera setup; Here is everything we know

As per our information, Motorola’s smart refrigerator range will come with the Wi-Fi feature. This will enable several unique controls for the refrigerator through an app, and users will be able to get necessary alerts on their smartphone. Also Read - Motorola teases Razr 5G, smart home appliances for India this festive season

Sources told BGR India, Motorola range of refrigerators will see features such as bottom-mount French Door and SurroundCoolX. You can expect stainless steel cooling wall, conventional freezer-to-fridge convertible formats, and a unique deodorizing technology which is expected to be called “LECO” (Light Ecological Clean Taste system). Also Read - Realme C12 flash sale today at 2PM: Check offers, price, specifications

Also, some of the features present in modern-age refrigerators like Inverter Technology and ambient temperature sensors could also be present.

A week back, Motorola and Flipkart had announced that the companies are entering into the smart home appliances category in India with Motorola-branded products. With new offerings including washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners, Flipkart will strengthen Motorola’s premium brand proposition in the country just like they previously did for Motorola-branded Smart TVs and home audio products.

In a global-first for Motorola, the smart home appliances segment will include ‘truly smart’ washing machines, refrigerators and air-conditioners, said both companies in a joint press statement. Additionally, Flipkart had noted that apart from new smart home appliances, the e-commerce platform is further set to expand Motorola’s Smart TV range and the recently launched home audio range on its platform in the upcoming festive season. This could include new Motorola-branded TV/ home audio products during Big Billion Days sale and Diwali sale.