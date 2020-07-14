comscore Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked | BGR India
Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked

This will be the successor to the Moto G8 Plus which launched in 2019 across different markets.

  Published: July 14, 2020 5:53 PM IST
Motorola is all set to launch another Moto smartphone. This has been indicated by a tipster who says the Moto G9 Plus could make its way in the coming days. This month the company has launched three new smartphones. It launched the Motorola One Fusion on July 2 , after which the company has launched Moto G5G Plus and Motorola One Vision Plus. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Power gets stable Android 10 update

And now, we’re are set to for the launch of the Moto G9 Plus. This phone has been spotted at an online store with its price mentioned in the listing. The price of this device is 227.15 euros (Rs 20,0000 approx) for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. Apart from this, it is clear in the listing that this smartphone comes with dual SIM support. However, we still don’t have clarity on the specifications of the smartphone. But going by the given price, we expect the phone to pack mid-range Snapdragon or MediaTek processor. It will most likely get triple or quad rear cameras. Also Read - Motorola Moto G 5G Plus launched: Price, full specifications and more

Motorola Moto G8 Plus launched in 2019

The company launched the Moto G8 Plus smartphone in October last year. And the G9 Plus is likely to be its successor. We still don’t have any official information about the Moto G9 Plus. Therefore, it is better to take the information about the product and its launch with a pinch of salt. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021

It is worth noting that the company has increased the price of the recently launched Motorola One Fusion Plus. Motorola has increased the price of this smartphone from Rs 16,999 to Rs 17,499.

The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD Plus notch display. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 730 processor. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel motorized pop-up selfie camera. This smartphone has a quad-camera setup, whose main camera is 64 megapixels. It gets 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM. Also, a 5000mAh battery is provided in the phone.

