Lenovo-owned Motorola, after launching its much-awaited vertically foldable smartphone “Moto Razr” at $1,500 in the US on November 14, has announced slight delay in the pre-order and launch timing due to significant demand.

“We would like to share an update on Motorola Razr’s pre-sale and in-store availability. Since its announcement in November, the new Motorola Razr has received unparalleled excitement and interest from consumers. Demand has been high and has quickly outgrown supply predictions,” the company said recently.

“Motorola has decided to adjust Razr’s pre-sale and launch timing to better meet consumer demand. We are working to determine the appropriate quantity and schedule to ensure that more consumers have access to Razr at launch. We don’t anticipate a significant shift from our original availability timeline,” the company said.

The Lenovo-owned company launched the iconic flip phone Moto Razr (2019) at a press event in Los Angeles last month. The 2019 Motorola Razr is a foldable display phone in the same flip form factor as the original Moto Razr from 2004. In the United States, Motorola had previously announced the availability date as December 26., which has now been delayed until next announcement.

To recall, Motorola recently confirmed that the Moto Razr “is coming soon to India”. The company started taking registrations on a dedicated page for India right after US launch. Motorola’s recent tweet doesn’t reveal the India launch subtle, but it seems that the launch is imminent.

Moto Razr features, specifications

In terms of specifications, the Motorola phone has two screens. The outer one is a small 2.7-inch Quick View panel while the inner one is a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. There are two cameras as well. One 16-megapixel sensor placed above the Quick View screen while the other 5-megapixel sensor is inside a notch on the bigger display. The processor used is a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Written with inputs from IANS

