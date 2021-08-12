comscore Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch
Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India leaks ahead of official launch

Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are set to launch in India next week on August 17. Ahead of official release, the price in India of the upcoming Motorola phones have leaked. Know more details here.

motorola-edge-20

Motorola is all set to launch two new smartphones including the Edge 20 Fusion and the Edge 20 in India next week. These new Motorola smartphones will go official next week, on August 17. A lot have already been revealed about the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion. Now the price of the two upcoming phones have leaked and it looks quite tempting. Also Read - Motorola launched Moto G60S with powerful specs: Check price, India launch details, more

A new leak suggests that the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be priced slightly over Rs 21,000. The Motorola Edge 20, on the other hand, is expected to be priced slightly under Rs 30,000. Also Read - Motorola to use faster Dimensity 800U chip in Indian Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion price in India

The leak comes from tipster Debayan Roy. As per the leak, the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will launch in two configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. In terms of pricing, the base model of the phone with 6GB RAM is tipped to be priced at Rs 21,499 while the top-end model with 8GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs 23,999. Also Read - Fanciest smartphones under Rs 20,000 with all the glam: Realme 8 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro, etc

The Motorola Edge 20 is expected to come in only one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is tipped to be priced at Rs 29,999. Motorola has not revealed the official pricing of the phones yet, so, take all leaks and rumours with a pinch of salt.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion specifications

Motorola launched the Edge 20 series in the European market in July. Globally, the smartphone manufacturer has launched three models under the series including the Motorola Edge 20, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, and the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. In India, the company is bringing the Motorola Edge 20 and the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, which is said to be a tweaked version of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has appeared on Flipkart ahead of official release. The Flipkart listing has revealed some details about the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion including a 10-bit AMOLED display, 90Hz screen refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

  Published Date: August 12, 2021 5:39 PM IST

Best Sellers