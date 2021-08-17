Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, more

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion are set to debut in India today. The online-only event will kick off at 12 PM IST. The new Moto Edge series smartphones were initially introduced in Europe last month. While the specs details are already known, we are waiting for the official price announcement. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India launch: Check expected price in India, specs, availability and more

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion India launch today: How to watch live stream

As mentioned earlier, the new Motorola Edge 20 series will be introduced to the Indian market today. The launch event will take place at 12 noon and the devices will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. Motorola hasn't shared the livestream link details yet, however, it has confirmed that the launch event will happen on the e-retail platform.

"Express your story like never before and push boundaries to #FindYourEdge. Designed for the cutting-edge #motorolaedge20 that is crafted with the new-age user in mind. Stay tuned as it launches on 17th Aug, 12 PM on Flipkart," Motorola India tweeted.

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Price in India expected, specs

Motorola Edge 20 is tipped to arrive in a single 8GB/128GB storage model and cost Rs 29,999. As for the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion could likely be offered in two storage options- 6GB/128GB storage and 8GB/128GB storage option with a price starting at Rs 21,499.

As far as specs are concerned, the Motorola Edge 20 European model arrived with a 6.7-inch OLED display (144Hz refresh rate), HDR10+ compatibility, Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 4,000mAh battery with TurboPower 30 fast charge support.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is said to arrive as a tweaked version of Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The phone features a 90Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 108-megapixel primary camera. Both the devices are expected to offer a near-stock Android experience with MyUX based Android 11 OS. The new Moto Edge series smartphones come with 5G support.