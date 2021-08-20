Motorola Edge (2021) launched globally: check specs, price and all other details

Motorola recently launched two new smartphones dubbed Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion in India. The smartphone manufacturer has now announced the launch of Motorola Edge 2021 edition. The smartphone has only been launched in the United States of America (USA). Currently, there are no reports on whether the smartphone will hit the Indian market or any other in the days to come. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, Realme 8, and more

The newly launched Motorola Edge (2021) is the successor to last year's Motorola Edge. Although it is the successor, the smartphone manufacturer calls it with the same name. While Motorola has launched several new interesting devices in the last few months, this one is slightly weird.

In term of pricing, the Motorola Edge 20 (2021) has been launched at a price tag of $699, which roughly translates to Rs 52,000 approx. The Motorola smartphone comes in only one variant called Nebula Blue.

Motorola Edge 2021 specifications: Check details

The Motorola smartphone comes packed with a design similar to the Edge 20 or Edge Lite (Chinese model) but offers a complete different set of specifications. The device, in fact, looks like a downgrade in some areas when compared to the predecessor.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 2021 comes with a FHD+ display that measures around 6.8-inches with 576Hz touch response rate and 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the Edge 2021 edition is 60 percent faster than the first-generation Motorola Edge.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can’t be expanded further. The smartphone comes packed with a bigger 5000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging. On the software front, the Motorola phone runs My UX based on Android 11 operating system.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge (2021) comes packed with a triple camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a centered punch hole that includes a 32-megapixel image sensor.