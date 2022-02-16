Motorola Edge 30 Pro India price leaked ahead of launch: Check expected price, specs

Motorola is set to unveil the new Edge series smartphone in India on February 24. The name of the upcoming flagship smartphone can be Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which has not been made official by the company at the moment. But before the launch, the Indian price of the smartphone was leaked online. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A03 might launch in India in February end or early March

Speculations are rife that it will be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 smartphone launched in China last year. Regarding Motorola Edge 30 Pro, it is believed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Also Read - Microsoft launches Surface Laptop Studio with Windows 11, Slim Pen 2 in India

Details related to Motorola Edge 30 Pro price in India, RAM/storage, and color options have been leaked. While the company is yet to confirm the name of its Edge 30 series handset coming to India, rumors suggest that it will be called Motorola Edge 30 Pro and a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30. The Edge 30 Pro is expected to launch in India on February 24. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India launch today: Specs, price, livestream link and other details

Price

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the alleged Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone will cost Rs 55,999. However, the phone’s selling price will be less than the price mentioned in the box. At present, Motorola has not confirmed anything about the Indian variant of the Moto Edge X30 smartphone. Information about what will be its final model name has not been revealed at the moment.

Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro phone (Motorola Edge 30 Pro) can come with a 6.7-inch full-HD + poled display, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 + support. This phone is expected to go with an 8 Gen 1 SoC processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM. It will run Android 12 with MyUX skin out-of-the-box.

For photography, a triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone, whose primary camera will be 50 megapixels, with which OIS support is available. A 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor can be present in the phone. A 60-megapixel selfie camera can be found on the phone.

Its battery will be powered by 5,000 mah with 68W TurboPower fast charging support. Customers can buy the phone in Cosmic Blue color. There is no information about whether the phone will support expandable storage.