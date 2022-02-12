comscore Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24
Motorola Edge 30 Pro to pack stylus like Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, launch on Feb 24

Since the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge X30, we believe the specs are more or less going to be the same. Let’s take a quick look at what we know so far.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro global launch is set for February 24. Ahead of the launch, a new leak reveals that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will feature a stylus and folio case. Reports suggest that the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Edge X30. At the same event, the smartphone manufacturer is expected to announce another smartphone dubbed the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro expected to launch in India on February 24

The new leak comes from a reliable leakster Evan Blass. @Evleaks shared renders of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro with stylus and folio case. Not much is known about the stylus yet, but a XDA developers suggest that it may come with Bluetooth connectivity, air gestures, and wireless connection. The report further reveals that the folio case will house the stylus at the backside and charge it wirelessly when not in use. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro launching this month: Here’s what we know so far

Since the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge X30, we believe the specs are more or less going to be the same. Also Read - Motorola Edge 30 Pro likely to launch in India in February: Expected price, features

Motorola Edge 30 Pro specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will come packed with a 6.7-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR10+. The smartphone will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Motorola device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging out-of-the-box.

In terms of optics, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary OV50A40 sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the smartphone will include a 60-megapixel sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout on selfies and video calls.

  Published Date: February 12, 2022 3:11 PM IST

Best Sellers