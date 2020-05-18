comscore Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart
Motorola Edge+ India launch tomorrow at 12PM, coming to Flipkart

Motorola Edge+ is company's top-of-the-line flagship with Snapdragon 865, 108-megapixel camera, curved OLED display and 5G.

  Published: May 18, 2020 11:52 AM IST
Motorola will launch its flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge+, in India tomorrow. The company has kept a soft launch due the ongoing pandemic and the extended lockdown. So, the smartphone will be directly unveiled on Flipkart at 12:00PM. We already know what Motorola Edge+ offers. All we need to look at is the pricing for India, and what variants Motorola will bring to the country. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price

To recall, the Lenovo-owned company launched two smartphones in its 2020 flagship Edge series dubbed Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ last month. The Edge+ is company’s top-of-the-line flagship with Snapdragon 865, 108-megapixel camera, curved OLED display and 5G. Checkout the full specifications and features below. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19; listed on Flipkart with 108-megapixel camera

Specifications and features

The Edge+ features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a punch-hole selfie camera design. Internally, it is different from Edge sibling. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

In terms of camera, the high-end Motorola Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera ans an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup is supported by a ToF sensor like the standard model Edge. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X. On the front, you’ll again find a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Watch Video: Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

The Edge+ comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. Both phones feature 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Motorola Edge Plus
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Internal Memory
Rear Camera 108 MP f/1.8 Primary Camera + 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 8 MP f/2.4 Telephoto (upto Digital Zoom, upto 3x Optical Zoom) Camera
Front Camera 25 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera
Battery 5000 mAh

