Motorola Edge+ launched with 108MP camera: Check price in India, offers

News

Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

News

The Motorola Edge+ only comes in one variant in India. It will be made available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 12:24 PM IST
motorola-edge-plus-flipkart-price-in-india

Motorola’s 2020 flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge+, is now official in India. The Lenovo-owned company launched two Edge series smartphones, Motorola Edge and Edge+, last month. Out of the two, the Motorola Edge+ features flagship standard specifications. The Edge+ is company’s top-of-the-line smartphone for 2020 which comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 108-megapixel camera, curved OLED display and 5G. Checkout the Motorola Edge+ price in India, availability, specifications and features below. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price

Price in India, availability and launch offers

The Motorola Edge+ only comes in one variant in India. It will be made available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset has been priced at Rs 74,999 by Motorola in India. It’ll go on pre-orde on Flipkart starting today, May 19. The first sale is expected on May 26 on the e-commerce platform. Also Read - Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

The handset will be available in two color options of Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey. The company says it has partnered with ICICI Bank for the flat Rs 7,500 instant discount in online. The same can be availed In offline and EMI transactions as cash back with ICICI Bank credit cards. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a punch-hole selfie camera design. Internally, it is different from Edge sibling. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera ans an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup is supported by a ToF sensor like the standard variant Edge. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X. On the front, you’ll again find a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Watch Video: Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

The Edge+ comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. The handset is water resistant. It feature 5G support on mmWave and sub-6Ghz along with Wi-Fi 6. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Motorola Edge Plus
Price 74999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
OS Android v10 (Q)
Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)-1080 x 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Internal Memory
Rear Camera 108 MP f/1.8 Primary Camera + 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 8 MP f/2.4 Telephoto (upto Digital Zoom, upto 3x Optical Zoom) Camera
Front Camera 25 MP f/2.0 Primary Camera
Battery 5000 mAh

Story Timeline

