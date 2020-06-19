Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

Earlier this month, Motorola launched One Fusion+ smartphone in India with a price label of Rs 16,999. Now, it seems that the company is all set to launch a new device soon. The Lenovo-owned company is said to launch Motorola Edge Lite soon, which will be a toned-down version of the original phone. It is currently unknown whether the Motorola Edge Lite will first be launched in India or globally before it lands in the country.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has reported on Twitter that the Motorola Edge Lite has a model number of XT2075. The cited source suggested that the handset will either be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 730G SoC. Besides, the alleged device with model number XT2075-3 has made an appearance on the FCC certification website. The listing reportedly hinted that the new phone would have a minimum of 4,700mAh battery capacity.

It is likely to ship with Android 10 OS out of the box. The device will offer support for 5G and may launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The original Edge phone from the company also has 5G support. The rest of the details regarding the Motorola Edge Lite are still under wraps. In addition to this, Motorola is yet to share the launch details of the device. It is at least known that this will be a cheaper version of the Motorola Edge series.

To recall, last month, the brand launched Edge+ in India. It comes with Snapdragon 865, 108-megapixel camera, curved OLED display, and 5G. It is being offered in only one variant in India. It launched with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Motorola Edge+ handset price in India is set at Rs 74,999. It is available for purchase via Flipkart.