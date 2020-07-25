comscore Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, G7 Power kernel source codes released
Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, G7 Power kernel source codes released

With an unlocked bootloader, flashing custom ROMs on the Motorola Edge, One Fusion+, and G7 Power will now become easier.

  • Updated: July 25, 2020 5:37 PM IST
motorola g8 power lite

(Representational image)

Motorola has just released the kernel source code for its last year’s G7 Power device on GitHub. The company has also published the kernel source code for its recently launched Motorola Edge and One Fusion+ smartphones. Releasing the source code for the kernels will pave the way for custom ROMs for these devices. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ flash sale today: Price in India, offers, specifications and more

The company is embracing developer support like OnePlus and Xiaomi with its newest devices. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. This is big news for developers and tinkerers who like flashing custom ROMs on their smartphones. The kernal source code for all three devices is based on the latest Android 10 OS. Also Read - Motorola Moto G9 Play with Snapdragon 662 SoC spotted on Geekbench; may sport 4GB RAM

Watch: Realme C11 Camera Review

As the company has officially released the kernel source code on GitHub, it complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Users can now flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS, Pixel Experience, and Evolution X, among others. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 spotted on Canadian Carrier website: Price, specifications

Providing kernel sources to developers ensure that these custom ROMs are better optimized to make the most of the phone’s hardware. According to a report by XDA Developers, the new Custom ROMs and features will not start appearing out of the blue. Instead, they will gradually start surfacing as developers build them and refine them for public use.

Moto Edge, Moto One Fusion+ specs

To recap, the Motorola Edge has a 6.7-inch OLED screen. It also comes with a Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

The Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone offers a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. It also comes with a Snapdragon 730G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device features a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

  • Published Date: July 25, 2020 5:35 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2020 5:37 PM IST

