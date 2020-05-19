comscore Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 and 108MP camera will launch in India today
News

Motorola Edge+ with Snapdragon 865 and 108MP camera will launch in India today

News

With Edge+, Motorola will try to derail Xiaomi and OnePlus in the premium flagship smartphone market.

  • Published: May 19, 2020 9:26 AM IST
motorola edge+ main

Motorola Edge+ is set to challenge Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro in India’s premium smartphone market. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker will debut the device at 12:00PM IST in India. We already know that the device will be available online via Flipkart. With the Edge+, Motorola is making a re-entry in the premium flagship smartphone market. While it has received critical acclaim, the smartphone will have bigger challenges in the Indian market. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price

Motorola Edge+ India launch: Expected price and specifications

In the US, Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999, which translates to roughly Rs 75,700 before taxes. In comparison, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 54,999. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 59,999. For Motorola, the pricing will be key here and if it is priced under Rs 55,000 then the challenge will be real Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India on May 29: Check offers, price, specifications, pre-order details

However, we won’t hold on to our breath here because Motorola has not really been the one to go for aggressive pricing. If we look beyond price, the Motorola Edge+ is a stellar smartphone with 6.7-inch waterfall Full HD+ OLED display with extreme curves that serve a purpose. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. There is 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

Also Read

Best flagship smartphones available in India right now: iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and more

On the camera front, there is an 108-megapixel main camera on the back with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 3D ToF depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel shooter housed inside the punch-hole display. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor and large 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Can Motorola derail Xiaomi and OnePlus? We will find out at 12:00PM IST today.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2020 9:26 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

Xiaomi MI 10 5G

49999

Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
108MP ultra-clear primary sensor + 13MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge
Android v10 (Q)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor
64 megapixel primary lens, 16 megapixel wide angle lens and 8 megapixel telephoto lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
News
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

News

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

News

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

News

Uber cab service resumed in 31 cities in India

Most Popular

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020
Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India

Top Products

Best Xiaomi Mobile with Quad Camera to buy in India
Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

Top Products

Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MIUI 12 का ग्लोबल लॉन्च आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट, शाओमी यूजर्स का मोबाइल एक्सपीरियंस होगा बेहतर

Motorola Edge Plus भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है इसकी कीमत

Huawei Y9s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 48 MP कैमरा के साथ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, 1 हजार कम में ऐसे खरीदें

GTA 5 गेम ऑनलाइन खेलने में आ रही दिक्कत, फ्री के चक्कर में हो रही समस्या!

Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ कल दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

News

Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
News
Realme says it sold over 70,000 Narzo 10 devices in two minutes
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today
Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India

News

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S launched, specifications, price in India
Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12 global launch today: Live stream details and what to expect
Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

News

Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India