Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera will launch in India today

Motorola Edge+ is set to challenge Xiaomi Mi 10 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro in India’s premium smartphone market. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker will debut the device at 12:00PM IST in India. We already know that the device will be available online via Flipkart. With the Edge+, Motorola is making a re-entry in the premium flagship smartphone market. While it has received critical acclaim, the smartphone will have bigger challenges in the Indian market. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch set for May 21: Full specifications, expected price

Motorola Edge+ India launch: Expected price and specifications

In the US, Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999, which translates to roughly Rs 75,700 before taxes. In comparison, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is priced at Rs 49,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 54,999. OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 54,999. The model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 59,999. For Motorola, the pricing will be key here and if it is priced under Rs 55,000 then the challenge will be real Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India on May 29: Check offers, price, specifications, pre-order details

However, we won’t hold on to our breath here because Motorola has not really been the one to go for aggressive pricing. If we look beyond price, the Motorola Edge+ is a stellar smartphone with 6.7-inch waterfall Full HD+ OLED display with extreme curves that serve a purpose. It supports 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. There is 12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launched with 108MP camera: Price in India, offers, full specifications, availability

On the camera front, there is an 108-megapixel main camera on the back with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. It is paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 3D ToF depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel shooter housed inside the punch-hole display. There is also an under-display fingerprint sensor and large 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. Can Motorola derail Xiaomi and OnePlus? We will find out at 12:00PM IST today.

