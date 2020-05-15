comscore Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19: Specifications, expected price
Motorola Edge+ India launch on May 19; listed on Flipkart with 108-megapixel camera

Flipkart has posted a dedicated Motorola Edge+ page, which says the phone be unveiled on May 19 in India.

  • Published: May 15, 2020 1:38 PM IST
Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge+ smartphone’s launch in India will take place on May 19. This information comes straight from Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has posted a dedicated Motorola Edge+ page, which says the phone be unveiled on May 19 in India. The launch will begin at 12:00PM. Flipkart is also offering customers a chance to win a free Motorola phone. You just have to answer some questions and if you are lucky enough, you will get one Motorola device for free.

Coming back to the Motorola Edge+ smartphone, this handset is already available in Italy. The key highlights of the flagship Motorola Edge+ are Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-megapixel camera, OLED display, wireless charging, and more. It is currently unknown whether the Lenovo-owned company will also be launching the standard version too. The Motorola Edge Plus version is priced at MSRP 699 euros, which is approximately Rs 57,800 in India.

Motorola Edge+: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It features a punch-hole selfie camera design. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

Motorola Razr starts receiving Android 10 update with several new features

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup are a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It accompanied by a ToF sensor. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X.

On the front, you get a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size. The handset comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. Both phones feature 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola Edge+ will likely be available for purchase Flipkart.

  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 1:38 PM IST

