Motorola Edge+ smartphone’s launch in India will take place on May 19. This information comes straight from Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has posted a dedicated Motorola Edge+ page, which says the phone be unveiled on May 19 in India. The launch will begin at 12:00PM. Flipkart is also offering customers a chance to win a free Motorola phone. You just have to answer some questions and if you are lucky enough, you will get one Motorola device for free.

Coming back to the Motorola Edge+ smartphone, this handset is already available in Italy. The key highlights of the flagship Motorola Edge+ are Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108-megapixel camera, OLED display, wireless charging, and more. It is currently unknown whether the Lenovo-owned company will also be launching the standard version too. The Motorola Edge Plus version is priced at MSRP 699 euros, which is approximately Rs 57,800 in India.

Watch: Motorola RAZR First Look

Motorola Edge+: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It features a punch-hole selfie camera design. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup are a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It accompanied by a ToF sensor. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X.

On the front, you get a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size. The handset comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. Both phones feature 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Motorola Edge+ will likely be available for purchase Flipkart.