Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

The Motorola Edge series has been launched with high refresh rate displays and high-resolution cameras. The Motorola Edge+ ups the game by offering a 108-megapixel primary camera as well as a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Plus variant also sports a whopping 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand is soon expected to reveal the India price and availability of the Motorola Edge series. The latest device will be seen competing against the recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro. Here’s how both the phones fair against each other.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price, availability

The Motorola Edge+ price is set at $999 (approximately Rs 76,400) in the United States. The company has confirmed that it will soon release the India price and availability. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999, which is for the 8GB model. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will be available for Rs 59,999. The devices will go on sale via OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon.in. The company will be selling it in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colors in India.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Display

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This handset also has an HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus 8 Pro version, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+, and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles. Both the devices come with a hole-punch display design.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Chipset, software

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus phone packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. They come with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Cameras

The latest Motorola phone sports a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The primary camera is capable of shooting 6K videos at 30fps. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, which supports OIS and ]3x optical zoom. The company has also added a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera module. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. It offers support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, similar to the standard one.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery, other features

The Motorola Edge+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset also supports 5W reverse wireless charging. Unlike the OnePlus phone, this smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack too. You will also find an in-display fingerprint sensor on this device. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 4,510mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The handset also offers support for 30W wireless charging tech. It offers dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro model also comes with dust and water-proof design with an IP68 rating.