comscore Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared
News

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

News

The latest Motorola Edge+ device will be seen competing against the recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro. Here's how both the phones fair against each other.

  • Updated: April 23, 2020 10:57 AM IST
Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro

The Motorola Edge series has been launched with high refresh rate displays and high-resolution cameras. The Motorola Edge+ ups the game by offering a 108-megapixel primary camera as well as a flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Plus variant also sports a whopping 6.7-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand is soon expected to reveal the India price and availability of the Motorola Edge series. The latest device will be seen competing against the recently launched OnePlus 8 Pro. Here’s how both the phones fair against each other.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price, availability

The Motorola Edge+ price is set at $999 (approximately Rs 76,400) in the United States. The company has confirmed that it will soon release the India price and availability. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999, which is for the 8GB model. There is also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which will be available for Rs 59,999. The devices will go on sale via OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon.in. The company will be selling it in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue colors in India.

Watch: Is OnePlus 8 Series worth it?

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Display

The Motorola Edge+ comes with a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This handset also has an HDR10+ certification. The OnePlus 8 Pro version, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 19.8:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+, and QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers support for sRGB, and Display P3 color profiles. Both the devices come with a hole-punch display design.

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Chipset, software

The Motorola Edge+ is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It runs Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus phone packs a Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 chip that supports 5G networks. They come with Haptic Vibration 2.0 support. The OnePlus 8 series will ship with Android 10 with OxygenOS on top.

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Cameras

The latest Motorola phone sports a 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The primary camera is capable of shooting 6K videos at 30fps. It is paired with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degree field of view. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, which supports OIS and ]3x optical zoom. The company has also added a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, has a quad-camera module. This setup comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor with f/1.78 aperture and 1.12 microns pixel size. It offers support for OIS and EIS. There is also a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.7-degree field of view. A third sensor is an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. There is also a fourth 5-megapixel color filter sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It supports PDAF, laser auto-focus, CAF, 3X optical zoom and dual-LED flash. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor, similar to the standard one.

OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

Also Read

OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery, other features

The Motorola Edge+ packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The handset also supports 5W reverse wireless charging. Unlike the OnePlus phone, this smartphone features a 3.5mm headphone jack too. You will also find an in-display fingerprint sensor on this device. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers tuned by Waves.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 4,510mAh battery with support for Warp charge 30T (30W fast charging). The handset also offers support for 30W wireless charging tech. It offers dual stereo speakers and support noise cancellation as well as Dolby Atmos. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Pro model also comes with dust and water-proof design with an IP68 rating.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 23, 2020 10:54 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 23, 2020 10:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
News
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally found a solution to cheaters

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Contract tracing: Here is what it means and how it works

boAt Lifestyle sets focus on 2021 to avoid impact of pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro

News

Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications

News

Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications
OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper

Deals

OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T now Rs 3,000 cheaper
OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI

News

OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI
Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

News

Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details

हिंदी समाचार

Mi 10 Youth Edition की कैमरा डिटेल्स आईं सामने, मिलेगा 50X Periscope Zoom का सपोर्ट

WhatsApp ग्रुप वीडियो कॉल में अब 8 लोगों के साथ कर पाएंगे बातें, ऐसे करें यूज

Tata Sky पर फ्री में देख सकेंगे ये चैनल, जानिए किस नंबर पर होगा प्रसारण

Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans : 299 रुपये से शुरू होते हैं प्लान, 500GB डाटा और मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Realme X50m 5G स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरे और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Latest Videos

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about
OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
News
Spotify releases new Editor-curated podcast playlists
Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price

News

Redmi 10X may launch with Helio G85 SoC: Check leaked price
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition camera samples, key details teased officially
Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features

News

Google Meet to rival Zoom with new AI-based features
Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera

News

Huawei Nova 7 Pro features a curved OLED display and quad rear camera