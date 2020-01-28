Motorola Edge Plus with Android 10 appears on Geekbench

Just recently, tipster Evan Blass revealed that Motorola is working on a new smartphone, which will be called the Motorola Edge+. Now, the same Motorola device has been spotted on Geekbench, and the listing suggests that it will ship with the Android OS. Taking a look closer, the listing indicates that Motorola Edge Plus could pack Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In 2020, a lot of flagship phones are expected to launch with this Snapdragon 865 chipset. The upcoming flagship phone from Motorola will run Android 10 OS out of the box. The company is expected to offer the handset with 12GB RAM option. The Edge Plus has scored 4,108 in the single-core test and 12,378 in the multi-core test. IndiaShopps first reported about this.

Besides, the leaked phone renders suggested that it will offer thin side bezels, a slightly thick chin. It could feature a punch-hole camera in the top left corner and a Stylus Pen. Motorola has been rigid with new designs and additional parts since the beginning of the G series years ago. Well, except for the modular Moto Z smartphones. The next big bump we saw in design was with the Moto Razr 2019.

It is true that Motorola has gone on the road less taken before. The Moto X2, for example, came with proximity sensors on all four corners. These allowed the phone to detect various kinds of gestures. Separately, Motorola is said to be working on a 5G version of the Motorola Razr 2019. The Lenovo-owned company will reportedly unveil the Motorola Razr 5G at the Wuhan International Expo Center in the city of Wuhan. Also, it is suggested that the 5G-connected Moto Razr won’t be sold globally.

Motorola will manufacture the Moto Razr 5G at the Lenovo’s factory in the city of Wuhan. The same will first roll out there only. Meanwhile, the US carrier Verizon has started taking pre-orders for the standard Motorola Razr, and the smartphone will go on sale from February 6.

Features Motorola Razr Price – Chipset Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Display Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 16MP Front Camera 5MP Battery 2,510mAh