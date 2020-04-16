comscore Motorola Edge real-world images leak online | BGR India
  • Motorola Edge real-world image leaks online; confirms 64-megapixel primary camera
Motorola Edge real-world image leaks online; confirms 64-megapixel primary camera

The company has already posted a teaser for the possible Motorola Edge launch to generate some hype. Let’s check out the latest leaked image here.

  • Published: April 16, 2020 11:31 AM IST
Smartphone maker Motorola seems to be gearing up for the launch of its mystery flagship smartphone in the market. As noted previously, the company is scheduled to unveil its first flagship smartphone for 2020 on April 22, 2020. The company has already posted a teaser for the launch to generate some hype regarding the smartphone. Beyond this, Motorola has not shared any information regarding the flagship smartphone. However, a new report has surfaced online revealing a new real-world image of the anticipated flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge. The company is expected to launch its flagship Motorola Edge series at the launch event. Let’s check out the latest leaks here. Also Read - Motorola RAZR (2019) set to go on sale on May 6: Check price in India, full specifications

According to a report from PriceBaba and leaker Ishan Agarwal shared a new real-world image for the Motorola Edge. Inspecting the images, we can see a triple rear camera setup on the top left corner of the smartphone. The device also comes with a glossy glass finish with “Burgundy Red” color. The vertically aligned triple rear camera comes with a 64-megapixel primary camera. In addition, we also get a laser auto-focus sensor below the three cameras. Motorola has also added a dual-LED flash unit to the right of the camera module. Also Read - Motorola Edge series to launch on April 22 with waterfall display

Digging deeper, we also get to know more information about the remaining two camera sensors. One with feature a 16-megapixel sensor and the second will come with an 8-megapixel sensor. Taking a look at past reports, it is certain that the Motorola Edge+ or Edge Plus will also feature a similar camera setup. However, instead of a 64-megapixel camera sensor, it is likely to feature a 108-megapixel sensor.

The rear panel also features the Motorola logo in the upper half of the smartphone. We can also see the power button and the volume rocker on the right side of the device. As reported in the past, the Motorola Edge will come with a 6.67-inch waterfall display along with FHD+ resolution. The panel will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, it will run on Snapdragon 765 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 11:31 AM IST

