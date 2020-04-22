comscore Motorola Edge launch today: Expected specifications, livestream details
Motorola Edge series launch today: Expected specifications and livestream details

As per the details shared by the company, the live stream of Motorola Ege series will kick start at 11AM CDT, which is 9:30PM in India.

  • Updated: April 22, 2020 9:27 AM IST
Motorola Edge leaked camera sensor

Motorola is all set to launch its new flagship smartphones today. A few days back, the company announced on Twitter that it will host an online-only launch event on April 22. At the event, the brand is likely to unveil its Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus phones. As per the details shared by Motorola, the live stream will kick start at 11AM CDT, which is 9:30PM in India.

The company hasn’t yet published the live stream link. The launch of Motorola Edge series will likely be live-streamed via the brand’s YouTube channel. Ahead of the launch, the alleged specifications and design of the two phones have surfaced online several times. Read on to know more about the upcoming flagships.

Motorola Edge+ specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge+ could offer a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. It will be offered with 12GB of RAM ad per leaks. Motorola will likely offer the device with multiple RAM options. The device is said to feature a 5,170mAh and pack a triple rear camera setup. It could include a 108-megapixel sensor. The Motorola Edge+ may ship with Android 10 out of the box. The leaks suggested that the handset will arrive with a single hole-punch camera.

Motorola Edge features (expected)

Both the Motorola Edge+ and the Motorola Edge are expected to have curved screens and curved back panels, as per a teaser. The Motorola Edge is expected to come with the same screen specifications as the Motorola Edge+. It will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Motorola might sell the device with 6GB of RAM option. Here too, Motorola could add a triple rear camera setup. The system might consist of a 64-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel sensor. It will offer support for a laser autofocus sensor as well.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 9:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 9:27 AM IST

