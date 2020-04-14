The new Motorola Edge and Edge+ phones have been the brand’s most awaited devices for a while now. Back in February, we already saw images of a new Motorola smartphone that featured a “waterfall display”. The new feature for the brand was also accompanied by 5G support on the new device. Days later we even saw the Motorola Edge+ smartphone. Now the brand has announced that it will launch one flagship smartphone next week. Also Read - Lenovo and Motorola extended warranty on all its products till May 31 because of COVID-19

Of course, the event will be an online-only affair with the Coronavirus pandemic going on. The event is scheduled for April 22 at 11:00 AM CT. A teaser for the phone shared by Motorola on Twitter shows a curvy "waterfall" display. Although this is not enough to tell whether the phone in question is the Motorola Edge or Edge+ since both have the new display.

As per reports by XDA, the Edge will be an upper mid-range phone sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. Meanwhile, the higher-end Motorola Edge+ will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and likely, other flagship-level features as well.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Motorola Edge expected specifications

According to what we know, the Motorola Edge series will sport a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone are expected to feature a 90Hz refresh rate as well. Both devices will feature a single front camera, housed in a punch-hole cutout in the top-left. The Motorola Edge+ could feature up to 12GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. There will also be Android 10 and 5G support.

According to XDA’s exclusive report from last month, the Edge series will also feature triple-camera setups on the back. The vanilla Motorola Edge could feature a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The main 64-megapixel image sensors will use 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 16-megapixel images by default. The phone is also set to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. We could expect the same from the higher end Edge+ as well.