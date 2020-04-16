The Motorola Edge launch is expected to place on April 22. Ahead of the official unveiling, the live images and key specifications of the handset have already surfaced online. Now, the upcoming Motorola phone has made an appearance on Google Play Console. As per the listing, the Motorola Edge will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. It will reportedly be available with 6GB RAM option.

The listing also suggests that the latest Motorola Edge will have a Full HD+ display. There is no information on the screen size, but previous leaks claim it will pack a 6.67-inch OLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. There could also be a punch-hole display design and the cut out will be placed on the top-left corner of the screen. On the front, Motorola is said to add a 25-megapixel selfie camera.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

At the back of the Motorola Edge could have a triple camera setup. It is said to include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup is likely to be accompanied by flash. Taking a look at past reports, it is certain that the Motorola Edge+ or Edge Plus will also feature a similar camera setup. However, instead of a 64-megapixel camera sensor, it is likely to feature a 108-megapixel sensor.

The Motorola Edge will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is said to have a 4,500mAh battery. The recently leaked image hint that the device will come with a glossy glass finish. It could be available in a “Burgundy Red” color option. The rear panel will feature the Motorola logo in the upper half of the smartphone. The power button and the volume rocker will likely be on the right side of the device.