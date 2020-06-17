Motorola Edge+ users complain about major screen issues

Motorola Edge+ has got some interesting feedback from consumers since its launch. But the company has got a major scare this week after some users complained about screen issues with the device. People has posted the issue on Motorola forums with images of their phones. Apparently, they are seeing purple patches on the both the sides of the display. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ launched in India at Rs 16,999; first Flipkart sale on June 24

This makes a huge difference to the colour quality of the screen. The users mentioned that after keeping the phone for a while, they patch disappears but comes back again. The problem seems to have picked up from few users since last month. But now it has spread to a larger number, causing concerns for the company. Also Read - The dual-screen Microsoft Surface Duo smartphone could be announced in late July

Thankfully, the Motorola Forum admin has reached out to all these users. He’s also confirmed that a software update will be rolled out to fix the display issue. Motorola Edge+ users on Verizon have reportedly got a new firmware with display changes mentioned in the log. The update seems to have fixed the issue for few units but not everyone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs revealed

Noticing this, the admin connected with users once again, suggesting the issue might not be fixable with a software update. Instead, the people who’re still facing issues might have to get their device replaced. Motorola launched the Edge+ in India few weeks back, and we’re hoping the company helps the affected users with a better solution in the country.

The Motorola Edge+ also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a punch-hole selfie camera design. Internally, it is different from Edge sibling. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera ans an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

