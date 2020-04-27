Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

Motorola’s India Country Head, Prashant Mani, has confirmed that the latest flagship Motorola Edge+ is “Coming soon to India!” In a tweet on Saturday, Mani noted that “the all-new Motorola Edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera. Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India!” Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

The Lenovo-owned company launched its two smartphone in its flagship series dubbed Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ last week. The two new phones flaunt top-of-the-line specifications with 5G and curved OLED displays. Checkout the Edge+ full specifications below.

Motorola Edge+: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a punch-hole selfie camera design. Internally, it is different from Edge sibling. Motorola has used Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera ans an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup is supported by a ToF sensor like the younger sibling Edge. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X. On the front, you’ll again find a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

The Edge+ comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. Both phones feature 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.