comscore Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

News

The high-end Motorola Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size.

  • Published: April 27, 2020 1:55 PM IST
motorola

Motorola’s India Country Head, Prashant Mani, has confirmed that the latest flagship Motorola Edge+ is “Coming soon to India!” In a tweet on Saturday, Mani noted that “the all-new Motorola Edge+ is reinvigorating the flagship space with a Bold endless edge screen innovation,Fastest 5G performances with Snapdragon 865 and a monster 108 mpx camera. Here is a sneak peek into what went behind creating the #AbsoluteEverything. Coming soon to India!” Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

The Lenovo-owned company launched its two smartphone in its flagship series dubbed Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ last week. The two new phones flaunt top-of-the-line specifications with 5G and curved OLED displays. Checkout the Edge+ full specifications below. Also Read - Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ launched: Price, specifications, availability and more

Motorola Edge+: Specifications and features

The Motorola Edge+ also features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ curved OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and a punch-hole selfie camera design. Internally, it is different from Edge sibling. Motorola has used Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. Also Read - Motorola Edge और Motorola Edge+ स्मार्टफोन 108MP कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

In terms of camera, the high-end Edge+ features a high-res 108-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size. The other two lenses in the triple-camera setup includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera ans an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The setup is supported by a ToF sensor like the younger sibling Edge. This one features 3X optical zoom instead of 2X. On the front, you’ll again find a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.

Watch Video: Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

The Edge+ comes equipped with 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired fast charging tech. Both phones feature 5G support and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 27, 2020 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent
News
WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent
Google Phone app: How to install it on a non-Pixel smartphone

How To

Google Phone app: How to install it on a non-Pixel smartphone

MIUI 12: Top 10 Xiaomi phones to get latest MIUI update in June 2020

Top Products

MIUI 12: Top 10 Xiaomi phones to get latest MIUI update in June 2020

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

News

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon

Laptops

Xiaomi set to launch Mi or Redmi laptops in India soon

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Which one is better?

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Is OnePlus 8 really worth it?

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop with 15-inch panel launched
Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch
Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India

News

Motorola Edge+ with 108MP camera is coming soon to India
Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles

News

Google urges people to 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Doodles
Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-book offer benefits extended till June 15

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरों के साथ Android 10 अपडेट के साथ और हुआ बेहतर, जानें फीचर्स

सामने आई रियलमी के 'रहस्यमयी' स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, जानिए क्या नया करने वाली है कंपनी

OnePlus का वायरलेस चार्जर डॉक 3,990 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung TV Plus : सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन के लिए लॉन्च कर सकता है फ्री वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग एप

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?

Features

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Is this a meaningful upgrade?
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?

Features

OnePlus 8 Series India Price Revealed: Is it worth your money?
Secret Android Features you didn't know about

Features

Secret Android Features you didn't know about

News

WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent
News
WhatsApp says forwarded messages have declined by 70 percent
Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks

News

Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design leaks
Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India

News

Samsung launches 2020 version of Galaxy J2 Core in India
OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update

News

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T get stable OxygenOS 10.3.3 update
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 10 open beta update