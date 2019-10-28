comscore Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development: Report
  Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development; could compete with Apple and Samsung
News

Motorola flagship smartphone likely under development; could compete with Apple and Samsung

News

This new unannounced smartphone is likely to be a true Motorola flagship smartphone. The information indicates that Motorola plans to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung with the smartphone.

  Published: October 28, 2019 8:06 PM IST
Motorola RAZR 2019

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker Motorola is likely planning a comeback in the smartphone industry. As per a recent report, it looks like the company is working on a new smartphone behind the scenes. This new unannounced smartphone is likely to be a true Motorola flagship smartphone. The information indicates that Motorola plans to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung with the smartphone. The report did not reveal the exact specifications or launch date for the rumored smartphone. However, it did hint at some key details including where the device will fit in the Motorola portfolio.

Motorola flagship smartphone details

According to a report from TechRadar, the smartphone maker is aiming to place the smartphone above the Moto Z series. For context, Moto Z lineup is the current mid-premium range in the market. A smartphone lineup above the Moto Z series likely indicates that Motorola is getting serious to break in the market. The report highlighted that this information surfaced during a media briefing for the recently launched Moto G8 Plus. As previously reported, Motorola recently launched its Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play and One Macro in the international market.

The smartphone maker is currently running a number of existing device lineups. These include the entry-level Moto E lineup, the budget Moto G Series, and the Android One-powered One series. As mentioned above, the top of the line series is called the Moto Z lineup. As noted, we are not sure about the specifications, the launch date, or possible price information for the device. It is likely that this may be the much anticipated Moto Razr refresh.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

Also Read

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

As noted previously, the company is expected to launch its Motorola Razr 2019, a foldable smartphone on November 13, 2019. The company has already teased the information online. This comes three years after the company launched its first Moto Z device. It is also possible that we may be looking at a mystery smartphone as foldable technology is still under development.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 28, 2019 8:06 PM IST

