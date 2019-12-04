Motorola flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 coming next year

Motorola will once again launch flagship smartphones powered by Qualcomm chipsets. At Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, the company announced that it will launch smartphones powered by Snapdragon 865 mobile platform next year. The Lenovo-owned smartphone maker has not released a smartphone with top-tier, flagship specifications in the last couple of years. However, that is set to change in 2020 when Motorola will launch 5G-enabled flagship smartphones. The upcoming flagship smartphone will succeed the redesigned Motorola Razr with folding screen which uses a mid-tier chipset.

At the Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm introduced Snapdragon 865 without integrated 5G as its new flagship mobile platform. It was accompanied by Snapdragon 765 with integrated 5G for mid-tier segment. Motorola plans to introduce devices with both the mobile platforms next year. “Thanks to the new technologies announced today, we’ll have new premium products to announce in early 2020,” Sergio Buniac, President of Motorola, said at the event. Buniac announced the company will release the “fastest phone on Qualcomm’s flagship platform.” However, the company is first expected to launch a mid-range 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 765 mobile platform.

With the flagship smartphone, Motorola is promising speeds of over 5Gbps and it is not clear how it will achieve those speeds. The company was among the first to offer 5G on mobile devices with the help of its 5G Mod for Moto Z4 and Moto Z3. With the new flagship smartphone planned for next year, Motorola is once again preparing to challenge Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Huawei and others. At the event, Buniac also confirmed that the company has remained profitable for five consecutive quarters. This shows the renewed approach to smartphone division is working for now.

Motorola bowed out of flagship smartphones business and renewed its focus on the mid-range and entry-level smartphone market. As part of Motorola One, Moto G and Moto E series, the company offers competitive devices at below average prices. The approach has worked particularly well in markets like Latin America. Motorola is a leading player in Brazil and is continuing to strengthen its foothold there. With new Qualcomm mobile platform, Motorola could once again think of becoming a dominant smartphone player.