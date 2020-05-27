Moto G Pro launched with a Stylus: All you need to know

Motorola has launched its rebranded version of Moto G Stylus as the Moto G Pro in Germany. The Lenovo-owned company announced the new phone launch on a blog post. It is an Android One series phone which comes with a Stylus. In February, Motorola launched the Moto G Stylus with identical design and specifications. Hence, we can safely say that it’s the rebranded model for the European market. Also Read - Motorola Razr 2 is coming in September 2020

Moto G Pro: Price

The Moto G Pro will cost EUR 329 (approximately Rs 27,000) in Germany. The phone only comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone is currently not available to purchase, however, Motorola notes that the delivery of the phone will start in early June. Interested buyers can sign up for sale related information on Motorola Germany site. The company has listed it in in Mystic Indigo color option for now. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ launched in India with 108MP camera, Snapdragon 865: Price in India, offers and more

Moto G Pro: Specifications and features

The phones share identical design to Moto G Stylus. It features a glossy plastic body and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also the 3.5 mm headphone socket. Motorola notes that the phone is water-repellent, but not exactly waterproof. Also Read - Motorola Edge+ vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price and specifications compared

On the front, the Moto G Pro features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Max Vision display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole camera incorporating a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The devices comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

In camera department, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It offers a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.2 aperture along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. Other specifications include, a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Trubopower charging, and Android One.