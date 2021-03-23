Motorola is expected to expand its Moto G series with the launch of a number of Moto G smartphones. The company is soon to launch the Moto G100 and is also rumoured to introduce the Moto G60. In addition to this, the Moto G50 could also be in the works, as hinted by a TENNA listing. Also Read - Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870: Could Motorola beat Poco F3 at its own game?

The listing throws light on the possible Motorola Moto G50 specifications and design. Here’s a look at what all it could include. Also Read - Moto G100 design, full specifications leaked ahead of launch

Motorola Moto G50 budget phone leaked

The TENNA listing (via MySmartPrice) suggests that the Moto G50 will come with a model number XT2137-2. Codenamed ‘Ibiza,’ it is expected to come with a vertically-arranged triple-rear camera module, a fingerprint scanner at the back with the Motorola branding, and a possible waterdrop notched display. Also Read - Motorola's next mid-ranger, Moto G60 could get 120Hz display, 108MP cameras and more

The phone, seen on TENNA, is hued in blue but there are chances that the phone will get more colour options at the time of the launch.

The Moto G50 is seen with a volume rocker, a power button, and a Google Assistant button placed on the right side, while the left side is left blank. The listing hints at an 8.95mm thickness.

Motorola Moto G50 leaked specs, features

As for the specifications, the Moto G50 is expected to come with 5G support and could get an HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a 5G chipset, which could most likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chip. It is expected to get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

The smartphone is speculated to come with a 5,000mAh battery. While the listing doesn’t mention fast charging, we can expect the device to support 20W fast charging, as seen on most of its smartphones. However, a listing on the 3C certification site tipped at 10W fast charging, hence, we can’t say what exactly will be the case. Additionally, it is most likely to run near-stock Android 11.

While pricing details remain unknown, the Motorola Moto G50 is likely to fall in the budget segment and become one of the affordable phones with 5G support.

However, we still lack concrete details on the same and need to wait until Motorola gives out some information on the phone. Hence, stay tuned for more information on this.