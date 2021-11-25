comscore Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

The Moto G51 5G is expected to get a 6.8-inch display with a FullHD resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9

Moto G51 5G

The new Moto G51 5G comes with 120Hz display

Motorola might soon unveil its next mid-range device in India, which will be the first in the G-series that will be priced under the price bracket of Rs 20,000. The new Motorola Moto G51 5G mid-range device will also be the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset in India. Also Read - Motorola Moto G31 to launch in India soon

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the launch of the Moto G51 5G will happen sometime next month and the device will get a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag. The report also highlights that it will be the first device to get the Snapdragon 480+ chip. Also Read - Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, Moto G31 launched: Here’s the first look

Specs

Display: The Moto G51 5G is expected to get a 6.8-inch display with a FullHD resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will come with a punch hole at the centre in order to house the front facing camera. Also Read - Motorola launches an affordable Snapdragon 888+ smartphone, Moto G200

Performance: The Snapdragon 480+ processor will be paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of UFS2.1 storage. Motorola will also provide a microSD card slot. The phone will run on Android 11 with a near stock experience.

Camera: The Moto G51 5G will get a triple lens camera system. The primary device will be a 50MP unit. Motorola will also provide an 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The device will feature a 13MP or 16MP front facing camera.

Battery: The new Moto G51 5G will house a 5000 mAh battery unit. The phone is expected to get just 10W of charging speed.

Connectivity: The Moto G51 5G will come with 5G connectivity, as the name suggests. It will also get WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The device will also get a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.

  Published Date: November 25, 2021 6:54 PM IST

