Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs

Motorola has made a striking start in 2020 with some of the most exciting Android smartphones you can buy. After the impressive Motorola One Fusion+, the company is working on more midrange smartphones aimed at affordable price points. Thanks to a bunch of leaks, we know that the Moto G9 Plus is up next along with a Moto E7 Plus. Official renders of both these smartphones have leaked, thereby giving us a close-up view of these handsets. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

The latest bunch of renders can be credited to Evan Blass and given his track record, these seem legitimate. The Motorola G9 Plus, as the name suggests, is the top-end variant in the lineup and will succeed the G8 Plus from 2019. The internal specifications of the G9 Plus are still a mystery and it stands the same for the alleged Moto E7 Plus. However, you can ogle at the high resolution renders of these two phones. Also Read - Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released on GitHub

Motorola G9 Plus design

With the G9 Plus, Motorola seems to have gone for a completely new design language. Gone is the Huawei-inspired vertical camera hump from the back. In its place, you will see a Huawei P40 Pro-inspired rectangular camera hump with four cameras and a single LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is gone from under the Moto batwing logo to the power button on the side. Moreover, the new bronze colour inspired by the Samsung Note 20 Ultra makes the G9 Plus look great. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

In fact, the updated upmarket design theme continues to the front. There’s no pop-up camera like on the One Fusion+ but you will see a punch-hole camera cutout. The cutout lies to the left corner similar to the Moto G 5G. The chin is thicker than the rest of the bezels on the display. Since the fingerprint sensor is on the side, this seems like an LCD panel similar to the Moto G 5G.

From the side, the phone appears thick probably due to a massive battery. Additionally, there’s a third button acting as the shortcut to Google Assistant. The camera hump mentions a 64-megapixel camera sensor, which could be the same as the one from the Fusion+.

Moto E7 Plus design

For the E series, Motorola seems to be taking inspiration from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series. The Motorola E7 Plus gets a squarish camera hump positioned at the centre of the phone. The hump holds two cameras and an LED flash. Slightly below, you will find a fingerprint sensor concealed by a Motorola batwing logo. The rest of the rear has a clean design with no gradient colours. The build seems to be of plastic.

The display has narrow bezels with a thick chin. Instead of a punch-hole cutout, the E7 Plus retains a waterdrop notch. You also get to see a desiccated Google Assistant button mounted on the same side as the volume buttons.

