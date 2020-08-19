comscore Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak, showcase updated designs with big camera humps
News

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak, showcase updated designs with big camera humps

News

The Motorola G9 Plus and E7 Plus renders have leaked, showing Motorola’s new design language aping modern midrange smartphone design trends.

  • Published: August 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Motorola has made a striking start in 2020 with some of the most exciting Android smartphones you can buy. After the impressive Motorola One Fusion+, the company is working on more midrange smartphones aimed at affordable price points. Thanks to a bunch of leaks, we know that the Moto G9 Plus is up next along with a Moto E7 Plus. Official renders of both these smartphones have leaked, thereby giving us a close-up view of these handsets. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G is certified with 2800mAh battery and 18W fast charging

The latest bunch of renders can be credited to Evan Blass and given his track record, these seem legitimate. The Motorola G9 Plus, as the name suggests, is the top-end variant in the lineup and will succeed the G8 Plus from 2019. The internal specifications of the G9 Plus are still a mystery and it stands the same for the alleged Moto E7 Plus. However, you can ogle at the high resolution renders of these two phones. Also Read - Moto One Power, One Hyper kernel source codes released on GitHub

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Motorola G9 Plus design

With the G9 Plus, Motorola seems to have gone for a completely new design language. Gone is the Huawei-inspired vertical camera hump from the back. In its place, you will see a Huawei P40 Pro-inspired rectangular camera hump with four cameras and a single LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is gone from under the Moto batwing logo to the power button on the side. Moreover, the new bronze colour inspired by the Samsung Note 20 Ultra makes the G9 Plus look great. Also Read - Motorola Moto G8 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स में ये है अंतर

In fact, the updated upmarket design theme continues to the front. There’s no pop-up camera like on the One Fusion+ but you will see a punch-hole camera cutout. The cutout lies to the left corner similar to the Moto G 5G. The chin is thicker than the rest of the bezels on the display. Since the fingerprint sensor is on the side, this seems like an LCD panel similar to the Moto G 5G.

From the side, the phone appears thick probably due to a massive battery. Additionally, there’s a third button acting as the shortcut to Google Assistant. The camera hump mentions a 64-megapixel camera sensor, which could be the same as the one from the Fusion+.

Moto E7 Plus design

For the E series, Motorola seems to be taking inspiration from Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series. The Motorola E7 Plus gets a squarish camera hump positioned at the centre of the phone. The hump holds two cameras and an LED flash. Slightly below, you will find a fingerprint sensor concealed by a Motorola batwing logo. The rest of the rear has a clean design with no gradient colours. The build seems to be of plastic.

Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

Also Read

Moto G9 Plus could pack 4,700mAh battery with 30W charging

The display has narrow bezels with a thick chin. Instead of a punch-hole cutout, the E7 Plus retains a waterdrop notch. You also get to see a desiccated Google Assistant button mounted on the same side as the volume buttons.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2020 5:26 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Motorola One Fusion Plus

Motorola One Fusion Plus

5

17499

Android 10
Snapdragon 730G SoC
64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
News
Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs

News

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India
Best Budget camera phone under 10000

Top Products

Best Budget camera phone under 10000

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO ने पेश की नई कैमरा टेक्नोलॉजी, हाइब्रिड ऑप्टिकल जूम को करेगा सपोर्ट

Gionee लॉन्च करेगा 6,000 रुपये से सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, Xiaomi और Realme को मिलेगी टक्कर

Realme X7 सीरीज 1 सितंबर को होगी लॉन्च, सामने आएंगे दो नए स्मार्टफोन!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 जल्द भारत में होगा लॉन्च, Amazon पर हुआ टीज

Google अब नौकरी खोजने में करेगा मदद, लॉन्च की नई एंड्रॉयड ऐप्लीकेशन Kormo Jobs

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: Unboxing and First Look
BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
News
Motorola G9 Plus, E7 Plus renders leak with premium designs
Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India

News

Xiaomi Mi Precision Screwdriver kit now available for everyone on mi.com in India
Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch

News

Asus ZenFone 7 teased with no camera cutout or notch
Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online

News

Apple iPhone 12 dummy images surface online
Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

News

Oppo Power Bank 2 10,000mAh launched in India, supports 18W fast charging

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers