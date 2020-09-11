Motorola Moto G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging

Back in August, Motorola unveiled the Moto G9 in India, debuting the G9 series of its popular mid-range series. After coming up with the G9 Play fro international markets, there’s the new Moto G9 Plus. It replaces the Moto G8 Plus from last year with a couple of incremental upgrades in terms of performance, display, battery, and charging speeds. The phone is currently available only in Brazil at a price of BRL 2.249,10 (roughly Rs 31,000). Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus features and price detailed online

Similar to all of Motorola’s current offerings, the Moto G9 Plus comes in only a single RAM and storage variant. The phone gets 4GB RAM along with 128GB of onboard storage. There are two color options to choose from – Rose Gold and Blue Indigo. The Moto G9 Plus relies on the same Snapdragon 730G chipset as the One Fusion+ and equally large 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G in pictures: Second-gen foldable gets all-round refinements

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Moto G9 Plus specifications

The Moto G9 Plus is an upgrade over the Moto G9 is almost all the way you can imagine. Starting from the design to the internals, the G9 Plus is completely different from the Moto G9 launched in India. The rear of the G9 Plus gets a rectangular camera module aligned to the top left. There are a total of four cameras accompanied by a single LED flash. The fingerprint sensor also goes to the side from the rear. Also Read - Motorola Razr 5G announced with 6.2-inch folding display and 5G, coming to India soon

The display gets upgraded to a massive 6.8-inch panel. It still uses an IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The 16-megapixel front camera sits in a small punch-hole cutout on the top left corner. It also supports HDR10 colors as well. The phone relies on the Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. As usual, there’s Android 10 present here as the operating system with Moto experiences baked-in.

The rear cameras get a notable upgrade over the Moto G9. The main camera uses a 64-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 118-degrees field of view. The other two cameras are a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a depth sensor.

The G9 Plus powers itself through a 5000mAh battery and to recharge it, there’s a 30W fast charging system. Other miscellaneous features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone weighs 223 grams.

It remains to be seen whether the Moto G9 Plus makes it to India later in the year. The Moto G9 is quite similar to the One Fusion+ in terms of specifications and Motorola may not want to affect its sales for now. However, the company has confirmed bringing its flagship Razr 5G to India soon.

Story Timeline