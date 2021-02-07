Motorola has been rumored to launch a new smartphone, which has been making rounds by the name Ibiza. The smartphone has been a part of the rumor for some time now, giving us clues on how the smartphone could be like. Also Read - Top 64MP camera smartphones under Rs 15,000: Realme 7, Poco X2, Redmi Note 9 Pro

Now, the most recent leak suggests that India will soon get the rumored Motorola Ibiza smartphone, which will be another budget 5G smartphone by the company. Here’s what we know so far. Also Read - Love stock Android? Here are our top picks for the best phones at different prices

Motorola Ibiza to be a budget 5G phone

As revealed by known tipster Mukul Sharma, Motorola Ibiza is soon to make its entry in India. The smartphone will be a budget 5G device, coming after the Moto G 5G, which was launched for Rs. 21,999. This means that the alleged Motorola Ibiza will most likely be a part of a lower price segment and be priced under 20K, becoming a pretty affordable 5G phone in India. Also Read - After Xiaomi, Motorola shows off its over-the-air charging technology

The leak also hints at a 90Hz IPS LCD display for the smartphone. While the screen resolution remains unknown, it could be either HD+ or Full HD+.

[Exclusive] Motorola is soon going to launch a new budget 5g smartphone with a 90Hz IPS LCD panel in India. Could likely be the Ibiza.

Feel free to retweet.#Motorola — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 5, 2021

For those who don’t know, the Motorola Ibiza was previously leaked and was expected to launch in the first quarter of 2021. The device even passed the Wi-Fi Alliance certification and appeared on Geekbench.

Going by the previous leaks, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There are chances the device could get 128GB of storage. It is also expected to run Android 11 with a near-stock Android experience.

While we don’t what the device will be called, it is suggested that it could either be called Motorola Ibiza or the Moto G40 and will become a part of the Moto G series.

Can Motorola Ibiza be a game-changer?

If the rumors and leaks are to be believed, the Motorola Ibiza is a smartphone that is bound to turn heads. With support for 5G, close to stock Android 11 experience, a 90Hz display, and more, the device seems to give users a pretty good deal for under Rs 20,000.

Companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and more have tried bringing 5G phones to India but all of them are mid-rangers and go above Rs 20,000. The Motorola Ibiza to take forward the goodness of the Moto G 5G and give it to us in an affordable package, which can prove well for Motorola, which is currently struggling to fix a stance in the mobile world.

With the aforementioned specs and a design without the plasticky feels, the Motorola Ibiza can be a game-changer for the company and even for us.