Motorola Kiev is rumored to be an affordable 5G phone; details leaked online

Motorola also has an affordable 5G smartphone called the Moto G 5G Plus, but now a new report reveals the manufacturer is preparing a cheaper 5G phone.

  • Published: September 17, 2020 6:44 PM IST
Motorola logo

Like other manufacturers, currently, Motorola has several smartphones with 5G connectivity support. Including the Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ and the latest Motorola Razr 5G. Motorola also has an affordable 5G smartphone called the Moto G 5G Plus. But now a new report reveals the manufacturer is preparing a cheaper 5G phone. Also Read - Motorola Moto E7 Plus launching soon in India, official teasers out

The news about Motorola’s new budget-friendly 5G smartphone was first revealed by TechnikNews. They also gave us some details regarding the specifications this phone will bring. The identity of this Motorola smartphone is not yet known, but it is reported that the device has the codename “Kiev”. Apart from that, this phone may come in two variants which each come with the model numbers XT2113-2 and XT2113-3. Also Read - Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Kiev expected specifications

According to reports, Motorola Kiev will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 processor, which is designed to provide 5G connectivity support to mid-range smartphones. Motorola Kiev will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. But more variants are also expected, and storage can still be expanded with a microSD card slot. Also Read - Motorola G9 Plus launched with 30W fast charging and 6.8-inch display

Further leaks reveal that this smartphone will use an OLED panel. The exact screen size is still unknown, but it may have Full HD resolution with the standard 60Hz refresh rate. Another highlight in Motorola Kiev is Qualcomm aptX support to provide a great experience for music lovers.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16,990

Also Read

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 16,990

The device could have a triple-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 as the primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture. It has Pixel-Binning technology to produce 12-megapixel images. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera from the Samsung S5K4H7. This is further combined with the OmniVision OV02B10 depth sensor. At the front, it may have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

That’s all we just found out about the Motorola Kiev which is rumoured to be an affordable 5G smartphone from Motorola. The rest of the specs are expected to appear in other leaks soon to provide more information, including the actual name.

