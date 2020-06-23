Motorola launches first soundbar and home theatre system in India

Motorola has entered the audio and home theatre segment in India. The popular phone brand is now offering a slew of products like soundbar and home theatre system. This comes few weeks after the company launched its smart TV in the country. Also Read - Motorola Moto G7 Play starts receiving Android 10 stable update

It has introduced these products under the AmphisoundX brand name. This includes Dolby Wireless 160W Bluetooth soundbar, AmphisoundX 150W and 80W Bluetooth Home Theatre system. All these come with prices starting from Rs 7,999 and available on Flipkart. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr launch could be pushed to 2021

Motorola AmphisoundX 160W Soundbar

The soundbar market has been affordable these days and Motorola wants a piece of the demand. With this product, you get Dolby audio support and wireless subwoofer bundled. You can connect devices using Bluetooth 4.2, optical and HDMI port as well. You can control it using the remote out of box. There’s an LED indicator which lets you the status of the connection. The 160W soundbar is priced at Rs 10,999. Also Read - Motorola Edge Lite 5G set to launch soon: Leaked features and more

AmphisoundX 80W and 150W Bluetooth home theatre

Both these system support Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. It comes with 5.1 audio channel system, and remote is available with both these products. With the 150W version you get one subwoofer for five satellites. While the 80W system supports one subwoofer for three soundbars and two satellites. You get HDMI and optical port, aux port and USB ports are there too, while there’s the option to use FM radio. The 80W system is priced at Rs 7,999 and the 160W variant costs Rs 10,999.

The company launched the One Fusion+ smartphone earlier this month at Rs 16,999. It comes with Snapdragon 730G SoC and features a 6.5-inch Total Vision display with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, which makes full view display possible. It comes with 6GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage and there is support for expandable storage via hybrid slot.

