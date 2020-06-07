Motorola launches Moto G Fast, Moto E 2020 with Android 10

Motorola has added two new Moto phones to its product lineup in the US. The Moto G Fast and Moto E 2020 come with Android 10 and improved design. The Moto G Fast is priced at $199 (Rs 15,100 approx), while the Moto E gets a price tag of $149 (Rs 11,300 approx). Motorola has launched these two phones in single RAM variant. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 2 could come with 6.7-inch display

The Moto G and E series is part of Motorola's budget line up in the US. Both these phones will be available from 12 June onwards. Let's take a look at their features.

Moto G Fast gets a 6.4-inch HD+ 1560×720 pixels display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone packs the octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone offers 32GB of onboard storage which is expandable via microSD card. It comes loaded with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The G Fast gets modern design touches, punch hole front camera, and better equipped cameras.

The triple rear camera setup is a welcome addition to this Moto G phone. This includes a 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with lens. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel camera. It comes with 3.5mm audio jack and fingerprint sensor at the back.

Motorola Moto E 2020 features

Coming to the Moto E (2020), you get a 6.2-inch HD+ 1520×720 pixels display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. It is packed with the octa-core Snapdragon 632 processor, paired with 2GB RAM. Moto E also offers 32GB storage which is further expandable.

It features a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Moto E gets a 3,550mAh battery with support for standard 5W charging and still comes with a microUSB port in 2020.