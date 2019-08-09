comscore Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India
News

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

News

The global exclusive licensee of Motorola power accessories portfolio, Salom America Company, has launched a range of Turbopower Mobile wall and car adapters featuring Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Power Delivery, as well as USB cables in the country.

  • Published: August 9, 2019 2:10 PM IST
motorola-turbopower-charger

Motorola mobile power accessories will now be available in India as well. The global exclusive licensee of Motorola power accessories portfolio, Salom America Company, has launched a range of Turbopower Mobile wall and car adapters featuring Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and USB PD, as well as USB cables in the country. The company has partnered with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited as its official national distributor of Motorola power products for India.

The partnership will enable Alchemie Commerce to resell Motorola Power solutions range in India. It includes mobile chargers, car chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and related cables across India. Salom says that the collaboration will help in providing end-to-end power solutions to all customers.

Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features

Also Read

Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features

“It gives us immense pleasure to unveil the entire range of Motorola Power Accessories Portfolio in India. It is the fastest growing smartphone market in the world, and we aim, with the Motorola brand, to be the leader in the mobile power accessory category in India,” said Joseph Reisinger, Vice President, Salom America Company.

“We march ahead with our vision to launch global electronic brands in India and give more choice to customers. We are excited to bring the Motorola Power Accessories portfolio in India. The brand has a distinctly wide portfolio of products, is a technology and market leader in these categories in many countries. And caters to a wide variety of customer needs” said Vaibhav Kapoor, Director Alchemie Commerce.

The range of Motorola TurboPower wall and car chargers work best with Motorola phones. These are claimed to charge any Qualcomm Quick Charge compatible smartphone or tablet at blazing speeds. In addition, the Motorola Turbopower 27W charger will also be available for purchase. It adds USB Power Delivery technology to fast charge USB-C devices, including laptops.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

In a press statement, the company has noted that the Motorola accessories portfolio will be available across all e-commerce portals as well as leading electronic outlets and motorolachargers.com.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 9, 2019 2:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
News
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

News

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

News

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

News

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Related Topics

Related Stories

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price
Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

News

Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
Amazon Freedom Sale: Top deals on 4K UHD TVs

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale: Top deals on 4K UHD TVs
Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top offers

Deals

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Top offers

हिंदी समाचार

Hyundai ने सोलर रूफ चार्जिंग के साथ Sonata hybrid electric car को किया पेश

Amazon Freedom Sale : TCL, Kodak, Samsung और LG के इन 4K UHD TV पर मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने 1,699 रुपये वाले एनुअल प्रीपेड रिचार्ज की वैलिडिटी 3 महीने बढ़ाकर 15 महीने की

Realme दीवाली से पहले भारत में लॉन्च करेगा 64MP कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart National Shopping Days सेल में 5 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Black Shark 2

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
News
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22

News

Vivo iQOO Pro 5G to launch on August 22
Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price

News

Vivo S1 now available on offline channels; specifications, details, price
Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows

News

Huawei debuts HarmonyOS to take on Google's Android and Windows
HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price

News

HP Chromebook x360 launched in India: Check price