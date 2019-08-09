Motorola mobile TurboPower accessories range launched in India

Motorola mobile power accessories will now be available in India as well. The global exclusive licensee of Motorola power accessories portfolio, Salom America Company, has launched a range of Turbopower Mobile wall and car adapters featuring Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and USB PD, as well as USB cables in the country. The company has partnered with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited as its official national distributor of Motorola power products for India.

The partnership will enable Alchemie Commerce to resell Motorola Power solutions range in India. It includes mobile chargers, car chargers, power banks, wireless chargers, and related cables across India. Salom says that the collaboration will help in providing end-to-end power solutions to all customers.

“It gives us immense pleasure to unveil the entire range of Motorola Power Accessories Portfolio in India. It is the fastest growing smartphone market in the world, and we aim, with the Motorola brand, to be the leader in the mobile power accessory category in India,” said Joseph Reisinger, Vice President, Salom America Company.

“We march ahead with our vision to launch global electronic brands in India and give more choice to customers. We are excited to bring the Motorola Power Accessories portfolio in India. The brand has a distinctly wide portfolio of products, is a technology and market leader in these categories in many countries. And caters to a wide variety of customer needs” said Vaibhav Kapoor, Director Alchemie Commerce.

The range of Motorola TurboPower wall and car chargers work best with Motorola phones. These are claimed to charge any Qualcomm Quick Charge compatible smartphone or tablet at blazing speeds. In addition, the Motorola Turbopower 27W charger will also be available for purchase. It adds USB Power Delivery technology to fast charge USB-C devices, including laptops.

In a press statement, the company has noted that the Motorola accessories portfolio will be available across all e-commerce portals as well as leading electronic outlets and motorolachargers.com.