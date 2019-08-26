comscore Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras
Motorola Moto E6 Plus leaked live images show dual rear cameras, notched display

Motorola is reportedly planning to launch a Plus variant of the Moto E6 as live images of the same have surfaced on the web. The leaked images reveal that the Moto E6 Plus will come with Android Pie out of the box.

  Published: August 26, 2019 9:50 AM IST
Moto E6 Plus

(Photo: Roland Quandt/Twitter)

Last month, Motorola took the wraps off its latest Moto E6 smartphone. It seems that now the company is planning to launch a Plus variant of the Moto E6 as live images of the same have surfaced on the web. The leaked images reveal that the Moto E6 Plus will come with Android Pie out of the box. The handset will feature a notched display, similar to other budget phones.

The images also reveal that the phone will offer a glossy back. There will be a vertically-stacked dual-camera setup at the back of the phone. For security, one will also find a fingerprint scanner on the rear side. Now a lot is known about the Moto E6 Plus. But, Geekbench listing suggests that the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is a low-end SoC. It will be backed by 2GB RAM. The rest of the details are still under wraps.

Motorola Moto E6 specifications, features

Talking about standard Moto E6 smartphone, it features a 5.5-inch HD+ Display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. There is a dedicated microSD card slot as well for expanding the storage. Similar to other Motorola devices, the Motor E6 also runs Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Talking about the optics, the Moto E6 sports a 13-megapixel rear sensor with PDAF auto-focus. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5-mm audio socket, GPS, and micro-USB for connectivity. The handset offers a VoLTE-enabled single Nano-SIM. the device. Motorola has also added the water-repelling P2i nano-coating on the device. It is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery.

  • Published Date: August 26, 2019 9:50 AM IST

