Motorola has just launched it’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Motorola Moto E6 in the international market. The company revealed the specifications, pricing and availability details of the device. Taking a closer look at the Moto E6, it seems to serve as a minor upgrade to the Moto E5. In fact, the Motorola Moto E6 sports somewhat similar hardware as the Moto E5 Plus from last year. The company did not announce any details about the India launch or pricing of the device.

Pricing and availability

The device is set to go on sale in the United States and Canada in the summer. Motorola has priced the device at just $149.99 which is about Rs 10,300. The company has not revealed details about a launch in any other country. The pricing indicates that the Moto E6 will come in just one storage and RAM variation. It is likely that Moto may launch the device in multiple storage and RAM variations in the Indian market.

Motorola Moto E6 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch LCD Display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The device is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot storage for expandable storage. Motorola claims that Snapdragon 435 is about 50 percent faster than the Snapdragon 427 that powered Moto E5. Similar to other Moto devices, the Motor E6 also features near-stock Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Talking about the camera, the Moto E6 features a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with PDAF auto-focus. Moving to the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. Motorola Moto E6 will come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5-mm audio socket, GPS, and micro-USB for connectivity. The device just sports a VoLTE-enabled single Nano-SIM slot instead of the two SIM slots. the device. Motorola has also added the water-repelling P2i nano-coating on the device. Moto E6 is not the first to sport such a coating as Moto has long added this to its devices. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh removable battery with usual 5W charging.

