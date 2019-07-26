comscore Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435, 2GB RAM launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features
News

Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched: Price, specifications, features

News

Motorola Moto E6 will go on sale in the United States and Canada in the summer. Motorola has priced the device at just $149.99 which is about Rs 10,300 at the time.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 9:35 AM IST
Motorola Moto E6

Motorola has just launched it’s latest entry-level smartphone, the Motorola Moto E6 in the international market. The company revealed the specifications, pricing and availability details of the device. Taking a closer look at the Moto E6, it seems to serve as a minor upgrade to the Moto E5. In fact, the Motorola Moto E6 sports somewhat similar hardware as the Moto E5 Plus from last year. The company did not announce any details about the India launch or pricing of the device.

Pricing and availability

The device is set to go on sale in the United States and Canada in the summer. Motorola has priced the device at just $149.99 which is about Rs 10,300. The company has not revealed details about a launch in any other country. The pricing indicates that the Moto E6 will come in just one storage and RAM variation. It is likely that Moto may launch the device in multiple storage and RAM variations in the Indian market.

Motorola Moto E6 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch LCD Display with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD+ resolution. The device is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC along with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot storage for expandable storage. Motorola claims that Snapdragon 435 is about 50 percent faster than the Snapdragon 427 that powered Moto E5. Similar to other Moto devices, the Motor E6 also features near-stock Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Motorola P50 key specifications confirmed ahead of this week launch

Also Read

Motorola P50 key specifications confirmed ahead of this week launch

Talking about the camera, the Moto E6 features a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with PDAF auto-focus. Moving to the front, we get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. Motorola Moto E6 will come with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5-mm audio socket, GPS, and micro-USB for connectivity. The device just sports a VoLTE-enabled single Nano-SIM slot instead of the two SIM slots. the device. Motorola has also added the water-repelling P2i nano-coating on the device. Moto E6 is not the first to sport such a coating as Moto has long added this to its devices. Last but not least, the device is powered by a 3,000mAh removable battery with usual 5W charging.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Motorola Moto E5

Motorola Moto E5

9999

Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core
8MP
Motorola Moto E5 Plus

Motorola Moto E5 Plus

11999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core
12MP
  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 9:35 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
News
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work

News

Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work

BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

News

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

Vivo Z1 Pro sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo Z1 Pro sale today at 12PM: All you need to know

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint

Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work

BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

News

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Motorola One Power gets Rs 5,000 off during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Deals

Motorola One Power gets Rs 5,000 off during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale
Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient now available on Flipkart

News

Motorola One Vision Bronze Gradient now available on Flipkart
Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

News

Motorola One Vision launched as Motorola P50 in China

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Month-End Mobiles Fest सेल, जानें ऑफर्स

Vivo Z1 Pro की सेल आज, कीमत 14,990 रुपये जानें सेल ऑफर्स

Amazon Friend Ship Days के दौरान Honor 10 Lite को बेहद कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

क्या है Tata Sky Binge सर्विस, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और इससे जुड़ी पूरी जानकारी

News

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
News
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work

News

Gujarat policewoman suspended after making TikTok video at work
BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,399, Rs 1,001 long-term prepaid plans
Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched

News

Motorola Moto E6 with Snapdragon 435 and 2GB RAM launched
WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year

News

WhatsApp Pay confirmed to launch in India later this year