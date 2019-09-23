Motorola Moto E6s goes on first sale today on Flipkart

Motorola Moto E6s, the new entry-level smartphone from Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, will go on its first sale today. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 12:00PM IST in India. To recall, Lenovo had launched the Moto E6s last week as the newest addition to its growing portfolio. It is the first device to launch that is not part of Moto One family.

Motorola Moto E6s Sale: Price, Offers and Specifications

Motorola Moto E6s will be available for Rs 7,999 in India. The company has announced only one storage variant offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is available online via Flipkart and customers can avail no cost EMI starting from Rs 667 per month. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Other offers include 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards. There is also Reliance Jio worth Rs 2,200 that comes bundled with the smartphone.

The Motorola Moto E6s is a mid-range smartphone featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display at the front. The display supports HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.0GHz. As mentioned before, it comes only in one storage option of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via dedicated SD slot. For imaging, Motorola has equipped Moto E6s with dual rear camera setup.

On the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with a 2-megapixel camera that acts as depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 3,000mAh battery. It runs Android Pie with Moto Actions and comes in cranberry and graphite colors.