Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Watch live stream

Moto E6S to launch in India today at 12PM: Live stream details and expected features

The Moto E6S is essentially the same smartphone as Moto E6 Plus which was unveiled at IFA 2019. Motorola will be launching the 4GB variant of the phone in the country, as recently teased on Flipkart. The launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12PM.

  Published: September 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST
Motorola will launch its new budget smartphone, the Moto E6S, along with a range of Motorola-branded televisions in India today. The Moto E6S is essentially the same smartphone as Moto E6 Plus which was unveiled at IFA 2019. Motorola will be launching the 4GB variant of the phone in the country, as recently teased on Flipkart. The launch event will take place in New Delhi, where the company will also launch televisions for the first time.

Moto E6S: Live stream details

Motorola‘s event for the Moto E6S is scheduled to take place today at 12:00 PM. The company is live streaming today’s event through YouTube. Along with the Moto E6S, you’ll also get to see Motorola-branded TVs from the company. These are coming in partnership with Flipkart, but more details will get revealed at 12:00 PM.

Moto E6S: Specifications, features

The Moto E6S features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC which used to come in Redmi 6 as well. The smartphone will come in one variant in India. It’ll be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. There will be triple-slot option on offer, which means you’ll be able to use two-SIM as well as microSD card (up to 512GB) at the same time. The smartphone carries a rear fingerprint sensor.

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected features

Motorola TV to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected features

For photos and videos, Motorola has added two cameras at the back. The Moto E6S dual-rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 10W charging support. On the software front, it comes with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

  Published Date: September 16, 2019 9:51 AM IST

