Motorola Moto E6S launched in India with 4GB RAM at Rs 7,999: Specifications, availability, offers

Motorola has launched its latest budget E series smartphone, the Moto E6S, in India at Rs 7,999. The smartphone is essentially same as the E6 Plus, which was launched earlier this month in Berlin at IFA 2019. The company is slowly expanding its portfolio online, and with E6S in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola is looking to compete against of the popular smartphones from Xiaomi and Realme in the budget segment as well. The Moto E6S comes with a waterdrop-style notch and glossy colorful back design with removable back panel and removable battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the Moto E6S.

Moto E6S: Price in India, availability

The Moto E6S comes in one variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It will be made available exclusively on Flipkart starting September 23 (12:00 PM). The Moto E6S comes in two color options – Polished Graphite and Rich Cranberry. Motorola says that it will release more replaceable back panel color options on Flipkart shortly. In terms of launch offers, the phone comes bundled with Reliance Jio Rs 2,200 offer as well.

Moto E6S: Specifications, features

The Moto E6S features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) waterdrop-notch display. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which used to come in Redmi 6 as well. The smartphone has arrived in one variant in India. It’ll be offered with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The device gets a triple-slot option, which means you’ll be able to use two-SIM as well as microSD card at the same time. The rear panel is removable and so is the 3,000mAh battery. There is also a rear fingerprint sensor on offer.

For photos and videos, Motorola has added two cameras at the back. The Moto E6S dual-rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. The 3,000mAh battery is backed by a USB Type-C 10W TurboPower charging support. On the software front, it comes with stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Features Motorola Moto E6S Price 7,999 Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.1-inch HD+ Internal Memory 64GB, 4GB RAM Rear Camera 13MP+2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh