Smartphone manufacturer Motorola had launched the older Moto E6s smartphone in September 2019. Now, the brand has launched a new version of the E6s with a new design and some downgraded specifications.

Motorola is yet to announce the price and other details for the new model. However, we now know that the new Motorola Moto E6s will come in two colors, namely Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red. What is surprising here is the downgraded specifications and why Motorola chose to downgrade the E series phone rather than create a new budget-oriented series. Perhaps the company has a major segment-reshuffling planned for its series ahead of its new phones in 2020.

Motorola Moto E6s specifications

The new Moto E6s features a 6.1-inch HD+ resolution IPS LCD display. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. In contrast, the earlier launched edition of the Moto E6s had 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The memory here is expandable and can be increased by up to 512GB via the microSD card slot. The phone will run on Android 9 Pie and will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of camera optics, the new Moto E6s features a dual-camera setup on the back. This includes a 13-megapixel f/2.2 primary camera along with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. On the front, the phone features a single 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Further, the Moto E6s will be juiced by a 3000mAh battery with 5W charging.

The new Moto E6s also has a water-repellant coating. In terms of connectivity, it features both single and dual SIM variants. They have support for 4G LTE, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS. There is a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 155.6 x 73.0 x 8.5 mm and its weight is 160 grams.