Motorola Moto E7 design leaked online ahead of launch: Check expected specs

The Motorola Moto E7 will launch with a waterdrop-style notched display, and a dual rear camera setup.

  • Published: July 16, 2020 12:46 PM IST
Motorola Moto E7

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

Motorola is soon expected to launch the Moto E7 smartphone. Ahead of the launch, a lot has already been leaked about the upcoming Motorola phone. This will be an entry-level device from the company, a sequel to the Motorola Moto E6. A few live hands-on images have been leaked online, revealing the design of the phone. The Motorola Moto E7 will launch with a waterdrop-style notched display. Also Read - Moto G8 Power Lite sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price and offers

It will have reasonable bezels on the top and bottom sides. The upcoming Motorola Moto E7 will also feature a dual rear camera setup, which will be assisted by an LED flash. The leaked images suggest that there will also be a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. It could offer a design similar to that of the Moto E6 Plus and Moto E6s. Also Read - Motorola could soon launch Moto G9 Plus, prices leaked

Watch: OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Motorola Moto E7: Expected specifications, features

The Google Play Console listing recently revealed key details of the device. The Motorola Moto E7 will sport a 6.2-inch display. The panel will operate at HD+ resolution and support 280dpi. The company will be offering the handset with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Motorola is likely to sell the device in other variants too. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The Xiaomi Redmi 7 also draws its power from the same Snapdragon chip. Also Read - Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G goes on sale at 12PM today: Check price, full specifications

This Motorola phone is expected to run Android 10 OS out of the box. The rest of the details are currently under wraps. The handset will arrive with dual rear cameras. This setup could include a 13-megapixel f/2.0 Samsung primary sensor and a 2-megapixel f/2.2 Omnivision depth sensor. On the front, Motorola could add a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. It could be fueled by a 3,550mAh battery.

