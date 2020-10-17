Motorola Moto E7 full specs revealed by online retailer

Motorola is expected to add the Moto E7 smartphone to its lineup in the coming weeks. And now, the render and specification of the Moto E7 smartphone has leaked online. This was revealed by an online retailer who shared details about the phone through his listing. This smartphone gets Android 10 out of box. Also Read - iPhone SE is a steal on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Motorola Razr and Samsung S20+ follow

The phone is likely to feature a 6.2-inch HD+ (720 × 1,520 pixels) display with ugly looking thick bezel. The phone's display will pack a notch, which will carry the selfie camera. There is currently no information about the processor of the Moto E7 smartphone. However, it will definitely launch in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. Talking about optics, this smartphone will come with dual rear camera setup.

The main camera of this smartphone will be 13-megapixels, while it will have a 2-megapixel secondary lens. On the front, the company has opted to give a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies. The phone is likely to pack a 3,500mAh battery with claimed backup of up to 2 days on a single charge. For connectivity, this phone will get 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS and Bluetooth. And the Moto E7 will have a rear fingerprint sensor.

According to the render, this smartphone will be available in two colors Blue and Black. It will have a micro USB port for charging. The headphone jack will be at the top of the phone.

Motorola Moto E7 Plus launched in India

Moto E7 Plus smartphone launched in India few weeks back. The key highlights of the handset are a 6.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. The phone comes powered by octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. The company is offering 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card. The device ships with Android 10 OS out of the box.